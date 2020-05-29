MOSES LAKE - Seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday in Grant County, bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 222.
Friday’s new cases include four in Moses Lake and three in Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. The test turnaround time for the seven cases was one day.
“The new cases have a variety of exposure settings: household contacts, Mother’s Day gathering and community spread,” health district officials stated.
An estimated 169 cases are pending test results. Of the 222 confirmed cases, just one patient is hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 55
- Moses Lake: 48
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 78
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 5
Statewide, more than 21,000 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,111 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
Just open everything back up who cares. If people want to be dumb and get the virus let them cause everyone knows it wont happen to them. And let all the trump supporters who still say it's not real it's just made up let them get it their mostly ignorant people anyways.
24 new cases since Tuesday. Not bad for phase 2.
