MOSES LAKE - A seven-time convicted felon with more than 30 arrests is back in jail after Moses Lake police seized narcotics and a stolen gun at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Less than a week after the College Apartments off North Grape Drive were annexed into the city, the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team helped serve a search warrant about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.
“The doors and windows to the apartment had been fortified, so it was a rather noisy process gaining entry into the living area,” Capt. Mike Williams stated.
While searching the apartment, detectives reportedly recovered a shotgun recently reported stolen in Adams County. Police say the barrel of the gun had been sawed off and the removed portion of the barrel was also located in the apartment. Detectives also located small amounts of heroin and meth during the warrant search.
Ryan R. Runnels, 35, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according to Moses Lake police.
After reading this agan-- I thought about an older movie called The Star Chamber. The other movie called Falling Down came to mind also-- No idea why though.
Where's our resident scumbag liberal?
Wow... 30 arrest & 7 felony convictions and he is still walking the streets. What happened to the 3 strikes and your out law. We must be playing a messed up liberal game of tee ball. Thank you Grant county for pinching honest law abiding citizens and letting these type of people skate on by.
It's now 7 strikes and you get to bat again.
Meanwhile they are arresting people for opening their businesses. Is it just me or are do you feel like there are some people willing to let this country crash and burn over a presidential election.
Are they? I hadn't heard about this. Who was arrested? When?
GOOD JOB MLPD and ALL LAW PERSONNEL INVOLVED!!!
OMG..really? Why is this waste of oxygen even out of prison......
You just gotta love our justice system, hopefully everyone got registered to vote
Ra RA !! heres a hardy thumbs up for the revolving door !! Brought to the honest people by judges whom are CLEARLY on the dark side.
