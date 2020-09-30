ELTOPIA - Sheriff’s officials in Franklin County confirmed details of an elk rescue and killing that occurred at an irrigation canal in Eltopia on Sunday.
iFIBER ONE News has also left a message about the incident with Fish and Wildfire in effort to obtain information about their involvement in the matter.
On Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond confirmed that a group of farmers rescued a large bull elk that was stuck in an irrigation canal on Sunday. After rescuing the animal, it was reported that the stag, which was on BLM land, was shot with a bow and dressed by someone not involved in the rescue.
Sheriff Raymond says BLM land is open for hunting and elk are in season, so there’s nothing they could do; Raymond added that Washington’s Fish and Wildlife Department should handle the case, but it’s not confirmed if they are involved.
According to the wife of one of the rescuers, Mary Jo Ward, she says the animal had been struggling in the canal for about 8-10 hours. After farmers pulled the creature out of the canal, they noticed the elk’s hooves were bloody from scrapping cement during its lengthy struggle to escape the waterway.
After its rescue, farmers provided hay and feed in an effort to nurse it back to health; they reportedly left for an hour and returned to make sure coyotes had not intervened. Upon their return, Ward says an irrigation district employee had shot the elk with his bow and was dressing the animal, causing outrage among those involved in the rescue.
According to Washington State’s Fish and Wildlife website, bow hunting for elk is in season, but for antler-less elk only; the elk had large antlers. Bow hunters are required to wear hunter orange or pink, neither of the people involved were wearing hunting garments based on the photos provided.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
It's like a Democrat wrote the article for the purpose of stirring up drama. The stated requirements for pink or orange are false. They are misleading at best but probably an outright lie to make the article mote interesting. Has anybody even considered the fact that the archer may have drawn a special tag to shoot a branched antler bull in that particular GMU. The guy may vary well have poached the animal but without knowing either way perhaps the article should have explained/explores the other scenarios. Piss poor reporting.
This article is terribly misleading. Bowhunters do not need to wear hunter orange or pink when there is not a modern rifle season open in the area. And if you look at a GMU map you can easily see this occurred in either Unit 379 (Ringold) or Unit 381 (Kahlotus). These units are open for ANY ELK. Making this a legal harvest except for the fact the bow season closed on September 24, last Thursday. So if the elk was taken on Sunday it was poached out of season. It would be an illegal harvest but not for any of the reasons stated in this article! SMH
While you would need to know the exact location, then check the game regs and see if the GMU is indeed an "anterless only" GMU. If it is, then they should be ticketed, meat taken, bow taken. If it is not an "anterless only" GMU. Congradulations, nice Elk!!!
