OKANOGAN - Three months after enduring a real-life nightmare in Okanogan County, 31-year-old Jake and 26-year-old Jamie Hyland are now enjoying the comforts of home after spending months in a Seattle Hospital.
Both nearly died in the Cold Springs Canyon Fire in early September during a visit to a property they recently inherited. The fire took the life of their 1-year-old son, Uri, and caused Jamie to miscarry due to the physical toll of the fire. Jake and Jamie were saved by search and rescuers who found them clinging to life on the bank of the Columbia River two days after the harrowing ordeal. The fire forced the Hylands to flee on foot and fire overtook their vehicle during an attempt to escape the blaze.
Jamie’s sister, Dawnmarie, confirmed on Friday that the two have been discharged from the hospital; both were treated for extensive third-degree burn injuries.
“Their healing has been miraculous, but they have a long way to go on physical therapy and possibly some smaller surgeries still ahead of them. Their grieving is deep, but their faith is strong to push through one day and sometimes one minute at a time,” Dawnmarie told iFIBER ONE News.
The cause of the fire that fractured the Hyland family remains under investigation.
Jake and Jamie appeared to be in good spirits while spending time with extended family on December 9.
Truly sorry for all your losses and pain. Keep hanging on to your faith and the memories of your angel babies.
Hey, that's some good news!
