SEATTLE - The nightmare isn’t over for a Renton couple who lost their 1-year-old son to the Cold Springs Canyon Fire; both remain in critical condition with severe burns.
Jake and Jamie Hyland were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after losing their toddler, Uri, to the fire sometime at the end of last week into the beginning of this week.
The pair had a property they recently inherited near Cameron Lake in Okanogan County. The couple were visiting the property when the fire reportedly began raging around them forcing them to flee their vehicle on foot.
After they were reported missing on Monday, the Hylands were found badly burned on the bank of the Columbia River, their child deceased nearby on Wednesday morning.
Both were airlifted with burns over 50% of their body according to family. 14 weeks pregnant, 26-year-old Jamie remains in critical condition and Jake has a ‘critical’ status as well.
A GoFundMe to support the Hylands has raised over $102,000.
That poor baby. God bless him.
