STEVENS PASS - The search for a missing 18-year-old from Maple Valley girl is over after she was found alive in the woods near Stevens Pass on Saturday.
KING 5 reports that Giovanna Fuda was found about two miles up a steep ravine along Highway 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass. Rescuers say she was awake and alert and received medical treatment.
Official say Fuda is in stable condition and is with her parents. At about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, search and rescue crews noticed a notebook, clothing, shoes that belonged to Fuda. KING 5 reports that searchers followed a creek up the ravine and found Fuda.
“This is very rare, it is definitely a miracle, and we are so thrilled that she made it out okay," said King County Sheriff spokesman Ryan Abbott told KING 5.
Detectives are in the process of finding out what occurred, but believe she ran out of gas, went looking for help, and somehow got turned around.
Fuda was initially reported missing on July 24 after leaving her parents’ home in Maple Valley.
(3) comments
I have never been happier to be wrong! I was pretty sure she was tied up in somebody's basement. It still hasn't restored my faith in humanity though.
My exact sentiments.
Lucky girl, lucky family.
Praise the Lord!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.