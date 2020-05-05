WENATCHEE - On Tuesday, May 5, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office penned a letter to governor Inslee asking that he make an exception for the county in advancing it into Phase 2 of the state’s return-to-normalcy plan.
Under phase 2, businesses such as retailers, hair and nail salons and restaurants (at a limited capacity) will be allowed to operate.
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett wrote, “I whole heartedly-believe that both Chelan and Douglas counties, along with the cities and private businesses have worked diligently and self sacrificially to do their part from the very beginning of the declared COVID-19 emergency status.”
Burnett went on to write that have believes that making the move to Phase 2 would “save personal businesses and livelihoods in North Central Washington.”
In the letter, Burnett also argues that local healthcare providers had prepared for a far worse situation involving coronavirus, but the number of anticipated cases never surpassed the expected threshold.
Lastly, Burnett assured the governor that his stance has the backing of local businesses, elected officials, medical professionals, faith-based organizations, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.