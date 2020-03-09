WENATCHEE - Dozens of community members are giving up their time this Tuesday for a man who spent time in the crossfire during the Vietnam War. Like many veterans, some leave this life with little or no family left which is why one former naval officer is asking the masses to make time for one former serviceman who recently passed away. Norman Strausbaugh was a 77-year-old Vietnam marine veteran who died in an assisted living facility in Wenatchee on Feb. 27. Strausbaugh was a machine gunner for three years during the Vietnam War.
“He has no family that we’re aware of,” Cortlin Martin, a former Navy officer told Aaron Ruiz of Mi Gusto Es Radio. “He served his country and Vietnam veterans who came back were treated terrible. I don’t think any veteran should struggle alone or be laid to rest alone,” explained Martin. “I think it’s important that we come together as a community to support a veteran.”
Martin spearheaded wide-spread communication about the funeral. Led, by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the procession is set to start at Jones & Jones Funeral Home in Wenatchee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with the funeral scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Wenatchee Cemetery and Mausoleum at 1804 North Western Avenue.
Sheriff Brian Burnett says four different sheriff’s vehicles will assist the procession. Burnett says he’s confidence that attendance will exceed 100. According to the event’s Facebook page, 90 are going and 207 are interested in attending.
