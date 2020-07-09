LACEY - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones has been elected to a position of Sheriff At-Large on the executive board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC)
Jones was elected to the leadership team, consisting of 14 members, at the organization’s virtual meeting June 23.
“Sheriff Jones’ election by his fellow law enforcement leaders to serve on our statewide board reflects his commitment to service and enhancing our profession,” stated WASPC Executive Director Steve Strachan. “We deeply appreciate his continued leadership.”
WASPC was founded in 1963 and consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies across the state. WASPC is the only association of its kind in the country combining representatives from local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement into one organization.
