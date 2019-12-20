MOSES LAKE - A man reportedly attempted to steal an ATV and at least two side-by side utility vehicles Thursday morning at Experience Powersports in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police say the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jarod Taylor, had entered a fenced area at the business located along North Frontage Road about 10 a.m. Thursday.
Taylor allegedly tried to steal an ATV and “ransacked" several side-by-sides before trying to steal two move utility vehicles.
Moses Lake police say Taylor left the business on foot, across wheat fields and canals. Officers located shoe prints in the snow and tracked them for about three and a half miles on foot. The shoe prints reportedly led officers to a home in the 14900 block of Road 2 Northeast.
Police received a search warrant for the home and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was called out due to previous incidents at the home, according to Capt. Dave Sands.
Taylor eventually exited the home and was taken into custody. Police reportedly found a number of items in the home linking him to the burglary at Experience Powersports.
Taylor was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
