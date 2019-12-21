MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left three people injured.
Moses Lake police reported one female and two males sustained gunshot wounds. All three were taken to Samaritan Hospital. One victim was later airlifted to a regional hospital.
The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue.
Investigators say a car was driving along West Broadway when another vehicle pulled alongside. Words were exchanged between the occupants of the two vehicles before multiple shots were fired into the victims' vehicle, according to police.
No suspects are in custody. Police say the shooting appears to be gang-related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
(1) comment
Can you imagine that........ A gang related shooting in Moses Lake. Never thought I'd see the day.
