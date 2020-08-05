Whether it’s in eastern Washington or elsewhere, a go-to cleaning product for millions of households across the country will struggle to stay on shelves.
On Wednesday, Clorox CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters that the company continues to be overwhelmed by pandemic-led demand for its top product, Clorox’s disinfecting wipes.
Dorer says grocery shelves will not be fully stocked with the cleaning commodity until sometime in 2021. Reuters reports that demand for hygiene goods has boomed since the start of the pandemic.
According to Reuters, California-based Clorox typically holds aside excess supply for flu seasons, it says it has been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase in demand for many of its disinfectants.
“Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it’s a very complex supply chain to make them,” Dorer told Reuters. “That entire supply chain is stressed. ... We feel like it’s probably going to take until 2021 before we’re able to meet all the demand that we have,” Dorer said.
