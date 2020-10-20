THORP - In a literal sense, ‘big things’ are happening at Shree’s Truck Stop.
The fuel station has two businesses along I-90, one in George where Shree’s was founded and its newest location in Thorp just west of Ellensburg.
On Tuesday, only days after the Thorp truck stop installed its trademark roadside name display with current fuel prices, the state’s largest American flag was erected onsite. The star-spangled banner itself weighs 150 lbs. and is 40 ft. by 80 ft. The flag pole is 150 ft. tall.
“This flag is our salute to America, this flag is our way to say thanks to America and take pride in being American citizens. This flag will remain long after we will be gone. America is the greatest country on this earth and we are very fortunate to call this great country our home,” Shree’s owner Ekta Saini told iFIBER ONE News Tuesday morning.
Both Ekta and her husband, Sanjay, immigrated from India to America in 1999. The couple founded Shree Investments in 2005. The Saini family lives in Ellensburg.
Today, Shree’s Truck Stop is in the process of obtaining land in the Seattle area for a third fuel stop and its owners are working on another business project in Kittitas County.
Shree's is named after their daughter, Shree, who has made a name for herself in pageantry around the world.
(97) comments
Good for these folks. Sad that so many born and raised here have so little appreciation for American exceptionalism, while new, legal immigrants hold America in the highest esteem..
Great work, Shree's! 'Merica!
Goggins EMIGRATE is used when describing someone moving FROM their country of region of origin. No, "Good enough for illiterate right-wing readers" isn't good enough.
Arnold Schwarzenegger emigrated from Austria to the United States.
Arnold Schwarzenegger left Austria and immigrated to the United States.
"Arnold Schwarzenegger immigrated to the United States from Austria" is weak usage. Just write it like the first example.
Of course, intentionally bastardizing the language for the purpose of surreptitiously slurring these fine people as "immigrants" in the minds of Trump Maggots can't be ruled out. It's disgusting, but that's where we are after years of right-wing propaganda. People start thinking it's "normal."
And Goggins -- use double quotation marks in your pathetic lede about "big things."
Kudos for revealing why the big "Ag-Farmation" video board in George has been showing off their daughter. Did you know toothpaste was a pesticide? I miss that one, but she's is a beauty.
Watch out boys, we have a grammar Nazi here...
Technically you are wrong. The best word to have used is "migrated", since one cannot technically "emigrate" from a country to another country (ie you can't leave a country you are going into).
But hey, let us completely ignore the intent of the piece about a lovely family that immigrated to the US, became highly successful, and actually loves the country. Because leftists are now so jaded, pompous, and believe that liking the US is somehow taboo and low-IQ. Oh, and all migrants must hate the US and can only rely on leftists, because reasons.
But hey, feel free to pick apart my grammar. Feel free to say I'm a stupid "Trumptard", "Trump Maggot" or "covidiot" or some other nonsensical unoriginal drivel. Meanwhile everyone else sees you for who you are- an unhappy and hateful person.
