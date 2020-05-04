MOSES LAKE - A “non-essential” business by the state’s definition reopened in downtown Moses Lake on Monday. Nick Criscuolo, owner of Frederick’s Jewelry on Third Avenue, announced his intent to reopen on Facebook on Sunday.
“I'm opening Frederick's jewelry Monday the 4th. Not in defiance or protest. I'm just sick and tired of being locked down,” Criscuolo wrote.
Frederick’s Jewerly sells jewelry, jewelry design, and gifts.
“My store is clean. I wash my hands constantly. There's never been more than 5 or 6 people in our store at any one time. So anybody has any needs for gifts or jewelry repair, I will be open, and be able to fallow 6 feet distancing easily,” Criscuolo stated.
iFIBER ONE News contacted Criscuolo Monday afternoon. Criscuolo says visits from customers have been constant since opening that morning and has received a lot of support. Frederick’s Jewelry has been in business for 67 years in Moses Lake.
Criscuolo says other downtown businesses are reopening as well.
(2) comments
Good for you man, I think you should. Let the people who want to stay home stay home.
God bless you Nick! Will be in to see you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.