WENATCHEE - On Wednesday, Prestige Care provided updated figures on the number of COVID-19 cases reported at Colonial Vista’s Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center.
The new data included confirmation about two patient deaths that had occurred since May. Since May, the care facility says a total of 17 patients have tested positive and 11 staff members have tested positive.
As of August 4, one patient and one staff member at Colonial Vista’s Post-Acute and Rehab Center are considered active cases of COVID-19.
In April, eight residents at Colonial Vista’s Senior Living Facility tested positive for COVID-19 as well as five staff members.
In March, a 91-year-old Colonial Vista resident reportedly died from coronavirus-related issues. Today, there are no reports of the virus at the Prestige Senior Living facility at Colonial Vista.
“As always, we remain vigilant in our efforts to limit the spread of this virus. We continue to follow our heightened safety protocols, which includes caring for positive cases in isolation under droplet and contact precautions. We also continue to implement quarantine measures set by the CDC for positive staff,” Prestige Care administrators stated in an email.
“We will continue to keep our Prestige community members informed of updates directly. In the meantime, we remain deeply committed to doing everything we can to safeguard our patients, residents and staff members and continue to work with local, state and federal health officials to protect the health and well-being of those in our care.”
Colonial Vista is one of many long-term care facilities across the country experience coronavirus-related difficulties.
