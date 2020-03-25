MOSES LAKE - The first confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported in Royal City. The total positive cases in Grant County is up to 33, according to the Grant County Health District.
Six new cases were reported Wednesday by the health district, including four more in Quincy, which now 20 confirmed cases. One new case is in Ephrata and one in Royal City.
A total of 32 cases are probable, with about 165 test results expected in the next few days.
“Starting today, we have begun to count symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases as ‘probable’ cases, which is why there was a significant jump in this number today,” health district officials stated. “For example, when a person in a household tests positive for COVID-19, if any of their household members become ill with COVID-19 symptoms, they are considered as ‘probable’ cases. This will help us to better track cases when test results are not available, either because they are pending or if the patient was not tested.”
Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order goes into effect at midnight at will remain in effect until at least April 6.
