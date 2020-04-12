MOSES LAKE - Another six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Grant County, brining the total to 120.
The new cases on Sunday include three from Quincy, two from Mattawa and one from Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. Seven residents who have tested positive for the virus remain hospitalized. An estimated 142 cases are pending search results, including at least 17 probable cases.
Since Friday, 20 new cases have been confirmed in Grant County.
“While we are encouraged to see our elderly population numbers remain low, we are concerned by the marked increase in residents ages 19-40 and 41-60,” health district officials stated. Workplace health matters and safety policies will prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several of our cases are also being linked to family and friend gatherings that occurred over the last two weeks.”
Breaking down confirmed cases by age grounds, eight are in ages 0-18, 46 in ages 19-40, 42 in ages 41-60, 23 in ages 61-80 and one in ages 80 and up, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 12
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 25
- Moses Lake: 21
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 47
- Royal City: 6
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Statewide, more than 10,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 491 people have died, according to the latest data released Saturday by the state Department of Health.
People are not following the rules , too many people are going shopping every day the same people everyday . They are going to Walmart with the whole family kids and all and buying stupid stuff . Walmart is saying that they are only letting 150 people in at a time , and that is false the ephrata walmart has two people at the door that let everyone in , they don't even pay attention. And the customers dont even try to keep distance from others . 150 people at a time is too many especially if they dont follow rules. This virus is not going to go away any time soon because of all of the carelessness of others .
