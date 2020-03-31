MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting six new cases of confirmed COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 69 cases.
The new cases reported Tuesday are from Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy and Warden, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 8
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 9
- Moses Lake: 11
- Quincy: 35
- Royal City: 2
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 3
A total of six patients are currently hospitalized, with about 135 test results pending, including 29 probable cases, according to the health district.
Health district Administrator Theresa Atkinson also met with Grant County law enforcement on Tuesday about enforcement of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Inslee said Monday the first step law enforcement will take is to educate businesses and individuals about how their actions increase the risks to public safety.
Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health, said on Tuesday that a University of Washington data model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19. That’s when the state might see the highest number of cases, she said, adding that cases and deaths are continuing to rise although not exponentially.
Testing has increased around the state which Lofy said explains why the number of confirmed cases per day jumped from some 200 to 250 earlier this month to 500 to 600 per day starting late last week. More importantly, Lofy said, the proportion of tests that are positive every day has also risen from 6% or 7% to 8% or 9%
(4) comments
So with 135 left, it is Quincy 35, Moses Lake 11.
It would be nice to know the names of the persons affected by the virus so that people in general know who to avoid or stay away from.
Look, it's time to totally quarantine Quincy.
Thats what the Governor did for everyone. Just take a couple of fun positive looks. 1. Quincy must be a close knit friendly community. 2. Quincy 2020 Grant County Covid-19 Community Champions
