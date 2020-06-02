MOSES LAKE - With Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ceasing flight test operations of its SpaceJet project in Moses Lake, SkillSource and its partners in Moses Lake is holding a rapid response event on Monday and Tuesday of next week for affected employees.
Two online sessions are available next week: from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Signup for Monday’s session: https://skillsource.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_bW3Yua2MRD2YvhJlqKVppQ
Signup for Tuesday’s session: https://skillsource.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_K26Yi-wxTUGqbVBH69w3UQ
The webinars will provide information about WorkSource programs and services available to laid-off employees, including unemployment insurance benefits, worker retraining options, health care continuation, skills assessment and career planning services and job search support.
For more information, call 509-766-6315 or send an email to emilya@skillsource.org.
Mitsubishi has not disclosed the number of employees affected, but hundreds of jobs in the state are expected to be cut as the company slashes its SpaceJet budget. A “small crew” of employees will be retained in Moses Lake to store and maintain the four flight test aircraft at the Grant County International Airport.
