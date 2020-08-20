FILE- In this Nov. 8, 2000, file photo, Sen. Slade Gorton, R-Wash., smiles as he finishes a news conference in Bellevue, Wash. Gorton, a three-term U.S. senator who was the rare Republican in Democratic Washington state, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Gorton died in Seattle, said J. Vander Stoep, his former chief of staff. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)