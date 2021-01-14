ELLENSBURG - The westbound lanes of I-82, south of Ellensburg, were blocked for a while early Thursday due to a crash involving a tired driver.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says the wreck happened at around 7 a.m. He says 26-year-old Moises Navarro Nunez of Yakima was going west when he fell asleep at the wheel and careened into the back of a semi-trailer traveling at a slower speed while going in the same direction.
As a result of the crash, Nunez’s Jeep Cherokee caught fire due to the demolition of the vehicle’s front end. The fire was put out and Nunez managed to escape with minor injuries.
Nunez was cited for second degree negligent driving.