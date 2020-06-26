CHELAN - Since opening for the season last Saturday, Slidewaters owner Robert Bordner says the Chelan waterpark hasn’t exceeded 25% capacity; that’s only half of what was allowed by a Chelan-Douglas Health District inspector last week.
Based on the waterpark’s strict safety plans, the inspector signed off on allowing the waterpark to reopen at 50% capacity despite Chelan County’s modified Phase 1 status.
iFIBER ONE News was informed by its owners on Friday that it has not been contacted by the state, nor has it been contacted by the health district after reaching out to it on Monday.
Slidewaters Owner Robert Bordner set the scene and explained how his staff are keeping social distancing in check.
“At 25% capacity, the park feels very empty. No lines and double the social distancing space for everyone. As the park starts to see more people and we push 30 and 40% we will evaluate adjustments that need to be made. Today, we are instructing all guests entering the park to respect all guards social distance of 6 feet whenever possible. I have encouraged guards to verbally communicate with the entire line (not individuals) if they think more spacing would be beneficial.
Bordner says the park will be open 10-7 everyday through Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.