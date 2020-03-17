EPHRATA - America’s Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering monetary relief to small businesses afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. SBA’s monetary aid is available in the form of low-interest federal disaster loans. SBA assistance is the byproduct of the state’s emergency declaration that was made on March 13. However, for a county to be eligible for federal and state relief, they must declare an emergency. That’s why SBA assistance is only available to small businesses in Chelan, Adams, Lincoln and Okanogan counties. Grant County will soon be eligible after it recently declared an emergency. Douglas County is not yet eligible because it has not made such a declaration.
“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist Washington small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Administrator Carranza.
“Small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” said Carranza.
“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” Carranza added.
Up to $2 million in aid is available to each business. SBA loan totals are based on the financial impact of the coronavirus. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for non-profit organizations. Loan terms have a maximum of 30 years.
Applicants can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 16, 2020.
For more information about Coronavirus, please visit: Coronavirus.gov.
For more information about available SBA resources and services, please visit: SBA.gov/coronavirus.
I wonder when the Grant County declares emergency? we have confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County already. Moreover, we are subject to Inslee's bans and restrictions on all business.. and we are not declaring the emergency still? Our small business has lost a lot of customers and potential profit due to gatherings ban. We are struggling to have our ends meet already. and now when the government offers help we could not get it because no emergency declared yet. I wonder what other federal funds we going to miss on due to being slow in the decision making.
