SNOQUALMIE PASS - The amount of snowfall so far this winter at Snoqualmie Pass is the highest in 10 years, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
As of Tuesday, the accumulative snowfall on the pass is at 236 inches, the highest in a decade through Jan. 12. The average snowfall on the pass through Jan. 12 is around 156 inches, according to WSDOT.
The latest winter storm that swept through on Monday and has continued into Tuesday dropped 23 inches of new snow on the pass. The current snowpack is at 102 inches.
WSDOT says the 10-year annual average snowfall on Snoqualmie Pass is 371 inches; the pass is at about 64 percent of its average to date.
The long range forecast shows cooler temperatures continuing and additional snowfall likely in the Cascades.