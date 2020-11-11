SNOQUALMIE - Traversing over Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday was somewhat treacherous after nine inches of snow fell on I-90 over a 48-hour period.
Washington’s Department of Transportation says I-90 was closed in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg due to several spinouts and collisions; Snoqualmie Pass was shutdown for about five hours between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s snow storm was light to moderate, falling from just before 4:30 a.m. to around 5:30 p.m.
Trooper John Bryant says there were 25 collisions and 42 stalled vehicles on Tuesday.
Phone's up and hammer down. Hammer down...
