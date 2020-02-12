SOAP LAKE - Soap Lake school district officials say a faulty valve compromised their water system on Monday, but the issue has since been solved, but not before the problem prompted the cancellation of classes throughout the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.
After water had pooled on the high school softball field, the water was shutoff for a couple of days to allow crews to find and fix the issue. The broken water valve was discovered between the high school’s east side doors and the softball field under the parking lot.
School district administrators say they were relieved when the water system began to fully function just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Educators had feared that the problem wouldn’t be resolved by Thursday forcing schools to cancel classes for the remainder of the week due to a half-day on Friday, followed by a three-day weekend.
The exact cause of the broken valve is undetermined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.