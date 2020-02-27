Nearly $12,000 in Department of Ecology (DOE) fines were handed out to two parties in Douglas and Grant counties after they were caught illegally burning materials.
A fine of $3,000 was issued to David Ewing of Soap Lake for repeatedly burning prohibited materials while leaving the outdoor fire unattended prompting an emergency response. Ecology officials say Ewing committed the aforementioned offense four times prior to receiving the fine late last year.
PNW Properties of East Wenatchee was penalized $8,500 just before the new year after it was caught burning demolition debris from a structure. Prohibited materials included plastics, insulation, asphalt roofing materials, rubber hoses, appliances, painted lumber and household garbage.
(1) comment
Good gravy people. This ain't the wild West. Use the landfill like civilized folk do.
