SOAP LAKE - Soap Lake police and the Ephrata Walmart are making sure residents at the McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center are able to connect with family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Soap Lake police donated 10 tablets to the healthcare center, allowing residents to video chat with their families while loved ones are unable to visit due to COVID-19.
The police department, using funds from their benevolent fund, partnered with Walmart in Ephrata to make the donation happen.
“Our department is and always will be, community service over self,” Soap Lake police stated. “Just the thought of not being able to see or hear your family or loved ones breaks our hearts. Thank you Walmart in Ephrata and to the citizens who donate to help us help our community.”
McKay Healthcare and Rehab provides a number of short-term and long-term services including nursing care, rehabilitative therapy and support services, end of life care.
