SOAP LAKE - Soap Lake police K9 Billy is set to get body armor thanks to a donation from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.
The four-legged officer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest through the organization. The vest is sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, Wash. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “honoring those who served and sacrificed,” according to Soap Lake police.
Delivery of the vest is expected within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit started in 2009, provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The organization has provided more than 4,000 custom fitted protective vests through private and corporate donations, valuing about $6.9 million. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.
The organization has also provide vests to other Grant County and Moses Lake patrol K9s.
K9 Billy is Soap Lake’s first police K9, specializing in both patrol and narcotics detection.
(2) comments
Is the dog on patrol to keep the Chief company? I think the poor doggie is tired of just riding around the small town of SL. FREE THE DOG.
Soap Lake population: 1600. City Law Enforcement expenditures, 2019 budget: $706,404.
What a racket. Gonna have to go with BowWow on this one.
