SOAP LAKE - A Soap Lake police officer was pepper-sprayed by a fleeing suspect late Saturday night.
Just before midnight, the officer had located a suspicious vehicle blocking Lakemoor Drive. One of two suspects near the vehicle reportedly admitted the car had been stolen in Ephrata, according to Soap Lake police.
The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Fernando F. Camarena, reportedly took off running.
“During the foot pursuit, spanning several blocks, officer Geates received an exposure to pepper spray from the suspect,” Soap Lake police stated.
The officer deployed his Taser and was able “maintain control” of Camarena until Ephrata police arrived and placed the suspect into custody.
Officer Geates and Camarena were taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata for treatment. Geates has since been released.
During the investigation, Camarena reportedly identified himself as his brother. Police were able to identify Camarena based on his scars and tattoos, according to Soap Lake police.
Police are seeking charges of second-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and making false statements against Camarena, who also had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for violating his conditions of release in connection to a 2016 pursuit in Moses Lake where he reportedly stole a car and fled from police.
