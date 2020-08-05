SOAP LAKE - Soap Lake’s school district will submit its back-to-school plan to the Grant County Health District and state soon.
The district has proposed a two-option model that involves alternating in-person learning and an online-only model with the option of in-person learning on Fridays. For the alternating in-person model, half of the student body will attend class from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and the remaining half will attend classes from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The online model requires all students to learn online-only Monday through Thursday, with an in-person learning option available on Fridays for one-on-one teacher instruction and for test-taking assessments.
Online students would able to pick up breakfast/lunches outside the elementary building from 11:15 to 11:45.
The district says it's working on child care.
