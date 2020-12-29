CONNELL - Inmates and prison staff at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell and Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane have begun receiving vaccinations amid COVID-19 outbreaks in the prison system.
The state Department of Corrections sent a memo on Monday indicating staff and inmates at both facilities are getting the vaccine if they are on the DOC priority list, which is based on CDC and state Department of Health guidelines.
The priority list includes DOC inmates and staff in at-risk units at Coyote Ridge, DOC employees working in inpatient units and regional care facilities as well as long-term care patients in those units, and DOC employees working in units with COVID-19 patients. Other inmates and staff will receive the vaccine following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.
As of Monday, 1,410 prisoners at Airway Heights have tested positive for the virus. There has been 353 inmates at Coyote Ridge that have tested positive.
