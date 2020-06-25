WENATCHEE - The South Wenatchee Dutch Bros is closed for cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.
A barista who works at the coffee stand located at 739 S. Mission St. took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday, June 23 and received a positive COVID-19 result the following day. The worker has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days. The coffee stand has been closed since Wednesday.
“As an extra precaution, the shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations,” a company representative told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
Dutch Bros. was unable to divulge any further information about the staffer who tested positive. Though, we were informed that the barista worked a morning shift on 6/18; a morning to afternoon shift on 6/21 and afternoon to evening shifts on 6/19, 6/20, and 6/22.
“Employees who worked directly with the employee have been notified and are currently on paid leave. The safety of our employees and customers is always our top priority.”
The South Wenatchee Dutch Bros. did not state whether its employees who came into contact with the infected worker would undergo testing for COVID-19 as well.
An exact reopening date is yet to be determined.
(1) comment
And the number of people that are going to care?? Almost ZERO!!
Moses Lake was infected, and as predicted, it's business is just as strong if not stronger than before the Boogey Virus visisted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.