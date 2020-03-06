MOSES LAKE - Grant County’s seasonal delight will be available for purchase today through Sunday at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Made by Moses Lake’s Lioness Club, the “out-of-this-world” food item is typically found during fair time in August. The booth will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Proceeds from the purchase of a Space Burger go back to local groups and nonprofits in the community.
The Gun Show will also be happening in the Grant County Fairgrounds commercial building nearby on Saturday and Sunday.
