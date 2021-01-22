MOSES LAKE - Based out of Renton, Washington, a maker of parts meant for areas ‘out of this world’ is expected to sign a land lease agreement with the Port of Moses Lake.
On Monday, Port of Moses Lake commissioners are expected to authorize its executive director to sign a five-year lease with STOKE Space Technologies Incorporated.
STOKE Space Technologies is a manufacturer of space vehicle components intended to provide scientific and technological services. The company makes space vehicle components such as rockets, orbit transfer vehicles, space, lunar and planetary modules, thereby enabling businesses to offer space flight and launch engineering services.
The company is leasing 2.3 acres of bare land.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to a Port of Moses Lake official on Friday who says more information about the tenant will become available once the agreement is signed.