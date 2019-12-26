Decades later, the Spokane Tribe of Indians is set to receive compensation after their ancestral land was flooded by the Grand Coulee Dam years ago.
Grand Coulee Dam is situated in both Grant and Okanogan counties.
Last week, the U.S. House approved and sent President Donald Trump a bill that establishes yearly payments to the tribe.
The payment plan is based on a similar system that was developed for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in the 90’s. Both Colville Reservation and Spokane Tribe lost land when the dam and its reservoir were created, according to the Associated Press.
“Financial compensation is a semblance of justice, but we never will be as we were in the past,” said Carol Evans, chairwoman of the Spokane Tribe of Indians.
The Grand Coulee Dam along with other dams on the Columbia River provide power generation, flood control and irrigation.
“But what was forgotten was the impact on the tribes impacted by the building of those dams,” Carol told the Seattle Times.
The Spokane Tribe will be allotted $6 million per year for 10 years and $8 million each year after. The money comes from revenues of the Bonneville Power Administration, which sells electricity generated by the Grant Coulee and other federal dams in the Northwest.
The Spokesman Review reports that Trump is expected to sign the bill.
Washington state lawmakers tried to win compensation for the tribe for over a decade. In 2019, it passed the Senate in June and the House last Monday.
“There is no Goliath, but it’s definitely a David story. This tribe was just trying to get compensation (for) an injustice to them 80 years ago,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat. “Sometimes those voices aren’t heard. We tried to make those voices heard.”
25 years ago, Congress approved a lump-sum payment of $53 million and annual payments of $15.2 million to the Colville tribes from BPA revenues.
