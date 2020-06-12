MOSES LAKE - State Route 17 south of Moses Lake is closed due to a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
The collision occurred at milepost 42, about eight miles south of Moses Lake, according to state Trooper John Bryant.
Detours are in place along county roads but drivers can expect delays.
State Route 17 is expected to be closed for several hours as troopers investigate the collision.
No other details have been released.
