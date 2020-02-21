OTHELLO - The intersection of state Route 24 and Bench Road near Othello will be closed beginning Friday evening as part of the WSDOT roundabout construction project.
Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., the intersection will be closed 24 hours a day and a detour will be in place around the work zone. The intersection will reopen no later than Monday morning, according to WSDOT.
The contractor for the project will be working on an irrigation line that passes through the intersection. Due to the proximity of the adjacent irrigation canal, the existing irrigation pipe will be removed and extended.
A second close two week closure of the intersection will occur toward the end of the project. Construction of the new roundabout is expected to be completed in April.
Adams County, the City of Othello and WSDOT previously met to identify safety improvements at the intersection. A crash analysis showed the majority of the collisions at the intersections are caused by vehicle turning onto SR 24, according to WSDOT. Roundabouts have shown to significantly reduce the severity and frequency of the type of collisions that occur at the intersection.
The project is expected to cost about $2.6 million.
