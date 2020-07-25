CHELAN COUNTY - On Friday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced it will begin limiting the number of visitors at two state parks in Chelan County. Due to overcrowding, Lake Chelan and Lake Wenatchee state parks staff will close day-use areas to additional visitors when parking lots become full. The measure started on Friday. Signs will be posted at park entrances when they reach capacity. Park staff will also monitor entrances to educate visitors who attempt to access the park on foot.
“We want to provide the public with enjoyable outdoor recreation opportunities this summer,” said region manager Ryan Layton. “But we need to do it safely by following state public health guidelines.”
The state says both parks have been dealing with high visitation numbers this summer, making it difficult for people to maintain social distancing; it is particularly crowded in the swimming areas.
Fun??? Fun and swimming on Government Owned Lands.. What are these people thinking.. It is WAYYY to dangerous to be having fun.. In FACT don't these people know we are in a health pandemic and their body could be contaminating not only the air around them but the water their bodies are touching.. AAAGHGAHGGHAGHGHAG..
Yeah all you tattle tellers.. Call the Whiner at Inslee Hotline.. (WAIH for short)
