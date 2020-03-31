OLYMPIA - State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning residents of scams related to stimulus payments from the federal government to help people get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many Washingtonians are hurting financially as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and urgently need the relief promised by the federal government,” Ferguson stated. “Scammers are seeing this news as well, and will take advantage of the opportunity to try to get your personal information. Don’t fall for it.”
The federal government will not ask to confirm personal or banking details by email, phone or text message, or demand a “processing fee” to obtain or expedite the stimulus payment. Ferguson also reminds residents to not click on links in email or text messages relating to the stimulus checks and do not provide personal information.
Specific details for when and how the federal government will provide the stimulus payments are not yet available but Ferguson said generally the government will use the tax information on file from the past two years to either provide funds through direct deposit, or mail people checks.
Ferguson says it will likely take the Treasury Department several weeks to begin distributing checks and any checks arriving now, especially those requiring verification, are scams.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a scam can contact their local law enforcement.
Scumbags that prey on others should be keel hauled.
