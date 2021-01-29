OLYMPIA - The state on Friday announced a plan designed to be “launch ready” when educators and school staff are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal was joined by Kaiser Permanente Washington President Susan Mullaney during a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the new “Get Ready” plan. Reykdal said the plan is focused on supporting a safe return to school and ensures a “commitment to fairness, equity, and consistency” in vaccine distribution.
“Keeping our educators and school staff safe is very important to me,” Gov. Jay Inslee added. “This announcement does not allow educators to move ahead in the current prioritization, it means when it is their turn, we are ready to move ahead.”
The announced plan will include about 14 to 20 vaccination locations along the I-5 corridor and in Spokane. Reykdal says the sites will be capable of offering vaccination to up to 80 percent of school employees. The state is planning further efforts to create potential sites for central Washington school employees.
“Although our schools are already reopening safely without widespread vaccinations, we know this will expedite that process and ultimately benefit our students, their families, our educators and staff, and our communities as a whole,” Reykdal said.
All vaccination efforts are be coordinated with the newly formed Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center. Vaccine availability is dependent on the number of vaccine the state receives from the federal government.
“Vaccines are a crucial step needed to get our students and school employees back to school safely, and we are preparing the needed infrastructure nw so we can be launch ready when our state approves the next phase of eligibility,” Mullaney said.
Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine include groups in Phase 1 Tier 1A, 2A and 1B. Educators and staff in K-12 facilities are expected to be eligible for the vaccine after 50 percent of the currently eligible population is vaccinated. Reykdal said if the vaccine supply chain keeps up, teachers could be eligible in four to six weeks.