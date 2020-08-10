OLYMPIA - A lifeline to some who work in Washington’s agricultural industry is now available. On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the creation of two funds to help workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The $40 million Immigrant Relief Fund will aid Washington residents who can’t access federal stimulus programs due to their immigrations status, and the Food Production Paid Leave Program will supply $3 million in monetary resources to select food production workers who confined to their homes when ill.
“We have to ensure that no one in our state is left behind as we fight this pandemic,” Inslee said. “COVID-19 doesn’t care what your immigration status is. We must support every family affected by the virus, especially those who lack the necessary means to quarantine or isolate and prevent further spread. This is the right thing for the well-being of individuals, the health of their colleagues and the safety of our communities.”
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services is in the process of finding a nonprofit that will administer the Immigrant Relief Fund. The institution will then partner with community organizations to manage applications and awards of $1,000 per eligible individual.
The funds will be awarded this fall.
"Immigrant community members are facing some of the worst outcomes of this pandemic and have been systematically excluded from a social safety net for too long," said Rich Stolz, executive director of the immigrant rights group OneAmerica. "A coalition of immigrant organizations came together to develop this fund that recognizes the dignity of our undocumented community members and works to get some relief to their families during this difficult time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.