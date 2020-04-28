SPOKANE - A state appeals court has upheld a conviction against a man found guilty of manslaughter in the 1991 death of a Moses Lake woman.
Arnulfo Romero Bravo was convicted by a jury in March 2018 of first-degree manslaughter. He was found not guilty of a more serious charge of second-degree murder. Romero Bravo was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.
An arrest warrant was issued for Romero Bravo in 1992 and he remained at-large until November of 2016, when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Fort Worth, Texas. He was then extradited to Grant County.
In September of 1991, Moses Lake resident Barbara J. Kipp was found dead in her home on South Adams Street. Her body was found by her roommate on Oct. 1, 1991. Romero Bravo was listed as a suspect from the beginning of the case, according to investigators.
During trial, prosecutors argued that Kipp died from strangulation. Court records show the victim’s friends told police Kipp was afraid of Bravo and had planned to end their dating relationship prior to her death. Romero Bravo had threatened to kill Kipp if she ended the relationship.
A friend of the suspect later contacted police and said Romero Bravo had called him and was in California, planning to return to Moses Lake. He admitted to taking the victim’s jewelry and car but told police he did not kill Kipp.
Romero Bravo appealed his conviction, arguing in part there was improper opinion testimony during trial and he was provided ineffective council, according to court records, but state appellate court justices disagreed, upholding the conviction and sentence.
The appeals court did remand to strike the $200 filing fee and $50 sheriff’s service fee from Romero Bravo’s judgement and sentence.
