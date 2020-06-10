WENATCHEE - A large number of people are about to go back to work in the Wenatchee Valley after the state’s approval of the Chelan-Douglas Health District’s proposal of a modified Phase 1 plan. State Secretary Jose Wiseman approved the proposal on Wednesday. The modified phase 1 is also being called “Phase 1.5," because the area isn't considered to fully be in phase 1.
Under the proposal, businesses would be allowed to reopen with reduced customer capacity:
- In-store retail: 50% of capacity with social distancing and employee masking and gloves;
- Personal services & professional services: 25% of capacity;
- Restaurants: outdoor dining at 50% of capacity, indoor dining at 25% capacity and a requirement that tables be six feet apart;
- Pet grooming: 25% of capacity;
- Gatherings: no more than five non-household members attending;
- Recreation, fitness & camping: outdoor only, no more than five non-household members and maintaining six feet of social distancing.
