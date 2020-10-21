MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College has been given approval to offer its first bachelor’s degree.
The State Board of Community and Technical Colleges approved Big Bend’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Management, according to a college press release.
“I am very pleased that the state board has been so supportive of Big Bend’s proposal to offer Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Management,” stated Big Bend Vice President of Learning and Student Success Bryce Humpherys. “The new bachelor’s degree will meet the needs of local employers for educated job applicants and the needs of our students for a local bachelor’s degree option.”
In the fall of 2018, Big Bend sent an initial survey to local employers seeking input and gauging interest in a variety of Bachelor of Applied Science programs. The survey showed a need for management training and education, according to college officials. The college’s Board of Trustees approved seeking the bachelor’s degree and submitted a Statement of Need to the state board in 2019.
Big Bend plans to launch the program in the fall of 2021.
“Employers have expressed concerns about their ability to locally recruit and retain qualified supervisors and managers,” Humpherys added. “Many of our students have limited opportunities to travel to other locations to earn a bachelor’s degree due to family and work commitments. Both current and former students showed an interest in pursuing the new degree. The new degree will expand the ability of Big Bend Community College to serve communities in its service district and better meet the needs of both students and employers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.