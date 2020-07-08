On Tuesday, July 7, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board took action to delay the start of the scholastic fall sports season.
The beginning of the fall football season has been tabled until September 5 and all other sports will commence September 7.
The WIAA will release more details about its management of the fall sports season after its regularly scheduled meeting on July 22.
In the meantime, WIAA will continue to create a fall schedule that aligns with the adjusted start dates.
