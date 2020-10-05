OLYMPIA - Washington state is set to begin receiving and distributing the first batch of rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government.
The Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test kids are expected within the next week. The rapid tests can return results in as little as 15 minutes. The tests work best for and are approved for people showing COVID-19 symptoms.
State health officials say the first batch will include 149,000 kits and the state anticipates receiving nearly 2.3 million rapid tests between now and December. The first batch will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals to increase access to virus testing.
“Interpreting the results of antigen tests can be complex,” stated Dr. Charissa Fotinos, the state’s testing leader and deputy director of HCA. “Based on what we know now, the state is deploying the first shipment of BinaxNOW tests for use in symptomatic people and possibly those exposed to confirmed cases.”
The federal government is in the process of distributing millions of the rapid tests to states.
(2) comments
Yes, one with an accuracy of a whopping 80%.
A $5 test...wow!
