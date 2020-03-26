EPHRATA - Grant and Chelan counties are the recipients the COVID-19 assistance grants awarded by the state’s Department of Commerce.
Grant County received $145,270, for distribution to Adams County as well. Chelan County was merited $71,990 for delegation to Douglas County as well.
Grant County’s total number of patients who tested positive for coronavirus is 33 and the Chelan-Douglas county area is at 12.
According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, funds will be spent on food assistance, small business support, health services, etc. Counties provide for these and other urgent needs through partnerships with local service providers.
Commissioners from both counties will decide where to appropriate funding soon.
Remember kids, it's always about the money.
