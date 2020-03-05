OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued an emergency order requiring state health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for coronavirus. In addition, insurers are mandated to allow a one-time early refill for prescription drugs and suspend any prior authorization requirement for treatment or testing of COVID-19 (coronavirus). To add, if an insurer does not have enough medical providers in its network to provide testing and treatment for COVID-19, it must allow enrollees to be treated by another provider within a reasonable distance at no additional cost. The order is now effective and applies to all state-regulated health insurance plans and short-term limited duration medical plans through May 4, 2020.
“Consumers are rightly concerned about prevention, testing and possible treatment,” Kreidler said. “My emergency order provides guidance to health insurers and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them.”
Kreidler is exercising authority granted to him after the recent statewide emergency that Gov. Jay Inslee declared to protect Washingtonians against the spread of coronavirus.
The insurance commissioner can issue and emergency order when the governor issues an emergency proclamation. The order will last a total of 60 and can be extended by 30 days if needed.
