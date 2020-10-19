MOSES LAKE - Longtime Republican 13th District State Representative Tom Dent has tested positive for coronavirus. The Moses Lake lawmaker continues to recover from the virus after testing positive for the illness on Oct. 7. Dent says he believes he contracted it sometime during the first week of October.
Dent described what it was like to have coronavirus.
“It’s like a really bad flu, my best advice, don’t get it. Take care of yourself.”
Dent says getting the virus has enlightened him, learning first hand that there are “holes” in the medical system that need to be addressed when treating the virus.
Dent was upset with his Democratic opponent, Eduardo Casteneda-Diaz, who accuses him of negligence in a formal public letter after Dent visited the Parke Creek Community Facility in Ellensburg on October 2. Parke Creek is a juvenile detention facility.
“I didn’t know I had COVID-19 then or if I event had it during my visit,” Dent told iFIBER ONE News.
After learning he had coronavirus, Dent says he quarantined himself resulting in the cancelation of two candidate forums; one was scheduled in Moses Lake on Oct. 12 and the other was scheduled for Oct. 15 in Ellensburg.
Dent says his condition is improving.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery!
Get well soon
"I didn't know I had the Co-vid," said every covidiot Republican who's spread Trump's "hoax."
Hope that nasty conservative flu doesn't whoop your butt too bad, Cowboy Tom.
